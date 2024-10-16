"AITA for divorcing my husband after catching him in bed with our married neighbour and exposing her to her husband?"

Ok_Bookkeeper_7787

This is honestly such a mess, and I don’t know if I handled it the right way, but here we go. I (34F) have been married to my husband (36M) for 7 years. We have an 8-year-old autistic son, and life’s already been pretty stressful for both of us. I thought we were handling it as a team, like we were in this together—until a few weeks ago when everything fell apart.

We live in a small neighbourhood where everyone’s pretty friendly, and I got along well with our next-door neighbours, Emily (32F) and her husband Dave (35M). Emily and I weren’t super close, but we chatted often, our kids played together sometimes, and our husbands would occasionally hang out too.