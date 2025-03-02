'AITA for considering divorcing my husband after he left my kids and me while on a family vacation?'

Historically, he is passive and offers minimal responses ("Ok," "Sounds good") or escalates the issue to 11 and shows rage in his eyes and body language. He has never been physically violent with me, but the unpredictability of his rage response has left me feeling like I am walking on eggshells when I need to raise an issue.

A few hours passed and he brought our kids into the house in wet swimsuits. When I finished getting them showered and changed, he appeared in the room we were sharing for a moment.

As he was walking out, I approached him with the wet swimsuits and said assertively and somewhat heatedly, "Can you please take these outside?" He responded, "You could ask me that nicely." I clapped back, "You could have told me you were leaving early. I'm done."