'AITA for divorcing my husband because our kids don’t get along?' + Unexpected Update

A lot came out. Penny believed that it was always the dad’s fault for divorce. And because Jim and his ex told her that the reason for the divorce was because they didn’t love each other anymore, she assumed Jim cheated.

Jim admitted today that it was his ex who cheated and she married the man. Penny didn’t believe it, the therapist allowed her to call her mom right then and there. She didn’t even try to deny it and explained how her current husband got deployed overseas and a long distance relationship was hard on them so they broke up.

During that time she met Jim however everytime her current husband visited home she would cheat on Jim. This was going on for five years and Jim eventually caught them.