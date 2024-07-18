'AITA for divorcing my husband because he spent 10 minutes in the car during a family emergency?'

I feel lost and unable to think because of the whole ordeal. My family are with me on this but they can be biased sometimes. My husband is still trying to basically talk me out of divorce saying I'm making a huge deal out of it.

I feel like I no longer have trust in him especially when it comes to serious stuff like how cold he acted in a family emergency. Also, to clarify, that my son isn't his biological son. We don't have kids together.

purple_sun_

It sounds like he is stuck in a compulsive behaviour. He needs to find a professional to help him address it. It’s going to be tough, especially as he let you down when you needed him. I bet he feels really bad about the situation.

Ps I hope your son is doing ok.