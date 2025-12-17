"AITA for divorcing my wife after finding her late night walks had a specific destination?"

I am writing this because I’m struggling with how everything went down and need a sanity check. Background: My wife (43F) and I (43M) were married for 16 years. Unfortunately, we grew apart. I was not blameless in that.

It took two to get us into the position we were in. We were great with our kids (10, 13) but had fallen into a pattern of "trading off" parenting duties rather than parenting together. I switched to a job a few years ago that allowed me to work from home 2-3 days a week, and this seemed to make things worse. It was like we were separated but living in the same house.