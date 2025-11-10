'AITA for divorcing over my birthday gift?'

I called my friends and they took me out for a drinks instead. I told him that buying a Groupon for your wife of 20 years on her 40th birthday is insulting and I want a divorce. With tears in his eyes, he said, let me make it up to you. A week later was our anniversary. No card, no dinner, no gift.



It’s been four months and I bring it up often. I cry and tell him it’s really important that he makes this up. It’s not so much about the gift but about the effort. He won’t even take me on an actual date night. I’ve completely pulled back from the marriage and I’m putting zero effort in but I’m ready to divorce after 20 years of marriage over this. Is it petty to divorce him over this? AITA?