Man defends his choice to divorce cheating wife despite claims it was 'just a kiss.' AITA?

I told her that I have evidence of your infidelity and also you tried to throw our families against me, I tried to keep it between us but you went too far and I only told them the truth after they were harrassing me and I still hid it from your coworkers so it doesn't get difficult for you in your workplace, let's just divorce.

Well I don't know anything about legal process and yes I did pulled all that out of my butt, My wife cried a bit and I hugged her and told her that it's over, there is no fixing this, we love each other but love is not everything when it comes to marriage I can't forgive you for kissing some random man and I left.