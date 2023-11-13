DNA kit confirms that woman's dad isn't her biological father, 'My dad deserves to know but I'm scared.' AITA?

John disclosed to me that he grew up with his biological father. Confused, I started digging deeper into my DNA matches. I found lots of family I shared with John but none were familiar to me.

My parents were traveling for a month and then we had a slew of birthdays so I didn't have a chance to talk to my mother in private until recently. My mother confessed that she had cheated on my dad but that she truly believed that nothing had come from those affairs. She said that my dad had no idea that she had ever cheated on him.

I asked her about my biological father and her response was that she had met alot of ppl through work and that it was nothing serious, just a friend she used to go to for male attention.