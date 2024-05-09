'AITA for recording my mom's conversation with me so that my dad can get full custody?'

He told her he was listening to the call and would be at her house to pick me up in half an hour. He said if she tried to stop him, the cops would be called. That shut her up. My dad picked me up and asked if I wanted him to call the cops. I said no. But I asked him if I could go live with him full time. He said we would talk to his lawyer.

My dad had talked to his lawyer before to check about him and me recording our phone calls so my mom couldn't lie about what we talked about. Where we live it's legal. Even if someone else doesn't know we are recording.