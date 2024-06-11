'Do I need to worry about my boyfriend's friendship with his female professor?' UPDATED 2X

A lot of them (except my bf) got pretty drunk and my bf took the liberty of being the designated driver for his professor and her friends. His professor won some model kit from the event, and even in her drunken state, asked my bf if he could stay up with her to work on the kit together.

From what my bf tells me, nothing else happened that night. After the event, everyone from that group created a group chat and they continue to plan and talk about future events together.