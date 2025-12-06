'Am I overreacting? Do I tell my sister she picked a bad baby name?'

My older sister just had her 3rd baby the other day. She couldn't decide on a name the entire pregnancy and only came up with bad names. Her "husband" would Vito and say no to EVERY. SINGLE. Good or pretty name anyone came up with.
He was strongly against family names and never gave a real reason why. My sister had a new bad name like every other week. Day before baby popped out she had a lovely name picked out (Marianna Grace) but when people asked she said she didn't have a name yet.
Day of birth, still no name. Day after, all of a sudden she wanted to name the baby Stormy. When asked why Stormy she said because she came in like a storm. (Real reason is that we got a LOT of snow like a day or 2 before the birth, so she named her after that. Im not joking)
I told her in our state she has 30 days to pick at name and there's no rush since she was so unsure of every name and a name is important and defines a lot about people's life.
I gave her the idea to spend a few days with the baby and see what feels right. But nope. She jumped the gun and named her Stormy. No direct offense to people named that, but its a god awful name.
I asked MANY MANY people with no context, both in person amd strangers in line and everyone has the same response. What do you think of the name Stormy or whats the first thing you think of? A dog name or a specific entertainment star (Always Stormy Daniels to be specific).
EVERY ONE THOUGHT THAT.
It's so bad man...... 😬😵💫😮💨
I sent her SO many name ideas before the baby was born but sent the most the day she was born because still no name had been picked. And she picked Stormy just because it snowed... Do I tell her it's a bad name and to rethink it while it's fresh? Only a few days old.
Even people who are named Stormy replied to online and said they hate their name, go by their middle name, and also get asked bizarre and inappropriate questions all the time because of their name. It can be a fun NICK NAME or middle name. But not a legal first name 😬😵💫
I sound biased against my sister cuz I am for way to many reasons to put here. But she is a VERY messy problematic makes all the wrong choices inconsiderate impulsive person ever. (VERY LONG STORY!)
Due to a lot of factors, my family believes at some point sooner than later we will end up with custody of the baby. (My mom, me, and my yonger sister) But if by a coin flip we don't. That child with be set up to fail with a bad name like Stormy. In THIS economy?!?!
You're not overreacting but you are overstepping
Don't rainy on her parade.
Don’t Vito her Parade!
Although I would never name my baby Stormy, I think you are being an AH to your sister. You're completely overstepping and overreacting to the name of your niece. It's not your business what your sister names her daughter, and for you to be so dramatic over the name she did eventually choose isn't normal or okay.
Maybe you need to be less worried about them and worry more about getting therapy. If I have another daughter, I want to name her Kora. My mom thinks it's the ugliest name she's ever heard, I'm not concerned about my mothers opinion because my fiance and i think it's a beautiful name. I hope your sister feels the same way, opinions shouldn't change someone's mind about naming their own baby.
I knew a Stormy in school. She was very smart and had a lot of friends. It’s a pretty name and it isn’t your child. Leave sister alone and focus on the fact she has a “man” she may need help getting away from one day. Just love her and her babies and learn how to be part of the village she will need.
I’m just here to laugh at spelling “veto” as the god tier old-Italian-from-New-Jersey name “Vito.” The name’s ridiculous but this post is dripping with dislike of your sister. Just leave her alone.
You are overreacting when/if you have a kid name them what you want. I knew multiple people named Stormy growing up and it was never an issue. Don't be your niece's first bully.
You are overreacting - When I hear the name Stormy, I think of Kylie Jenner, I have never liked names that aren't traditional. However, I don't think Stormy is really that terrible.
Also, what you are saying about the job market in the future is just mute. Because there are so many babies right now with crazy names that once they get older and are applying for jobs employers are not going to be surprised by those types of names, if anything they'll be surprised to see a common traditional name like Rose or Ella.
You seem to be sticking your nose in where it's not wanted, and she's a new mother needing support, not judgment, i also get the feeling you want her to fail so you can do the ol' "i told you so".
This whole post is wild to me 😂 How are you acting like you get a say in what your grown sister names HER baby? That’s not your kid, not your choice. You said “I sent her so many names” like she was supposed to pick one of yours instead of something that actually means something to her??
She literally told you the baby was born while it was snowing, and that’s why she chose Stormy. That’s a beautiful, personal memory she’ll have forever, and you’re trying to trash it because you personally don’t like it. Let your sister have her moment and mind your business.