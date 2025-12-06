'Am I overreacting? Do I tell my sister she picked a bad baby name?'

I told her in our state she has 30 days to pick at name and there's no rush since she was so unsure of every name and a name is important and defines a lot about people's life.

I gave her the idea to spend a few days with the baby and see what feels right. But nope. She jumped the gun and named her Stormy. No direct offense to people named that, but its a god awful name.

I asked MANY MANY people with no context, both in person amd strangers in line and everyone has the same response. What do you think of the name Stormy or whats the first thing you think of? A dog name or a specific entertainment star (Always Stormy Daniels to be specific).

EVERY ONE THOUGHT THAT. It's so bad man...... 😬😵‍💫😮‍💨