Husband buckles under the weight of decade-long chicken parmesan deception. AITA? + UPDATE

I once read about a granddad/dad/husband who loved banana bread. He got his own special loaf for something like forty years. Grandma finally tells grandkids and her daughter/their mom that grandpa doesn’t really like banana bread. He, in fact, hates it. He choked it down because the people he loved baked it just for him.

Gwynasyn

Reminds me of the post or story I read on here (may have been a comment) of a man who for some reason told his eventual wife, very early in their relationship, that he liked to have his coffee with salt instead of sugar because it reminded him of the sea.