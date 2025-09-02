"AITA: If I do not invite my groom/bridal party's SO's to my destination wedding?"

Both men are in long term (5+ years) but not married relationships and both have told my fiancée, "There is no way she will let me go to DR without bringing her, all this is going to do is cause problems." Now, this is where I might be the ahole. Although we cannot afford to pay for them to bring their spouses, one asked if we could pay for his way and he pay for his GF's.

I informed him this would not be happening because we do not have the space for her to sleep and it wouldn't be fair since my bridesmaids have this same stipulation placed on them and have agreed to leave their bf's at home. HELP.

Here's what people had to say to OP:

galacticprincess said: