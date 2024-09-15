'AITA for not as much for my daughter who chose to start a family across the country?'

Emma and her family flew out for Lizzie’s daughter’s birthday. I watched both kids so their parents could have separate date nights. I got to do more for my grandson, which I loved. I took him on outings just us. I got to spend some one on one time with Emma too. I thought it was a really nice visit.

However, after returning home, Emma didn’t reach out nor respond to my attempts at contact for 2 weeks. When she finally did, I asked her if everything was alright. She said that being back in town made her realize just how much I do for Lizzie and her husband. She said that I am way more active, that I don’t visit her enough, etc.