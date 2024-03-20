Teen refuses to babysit mom's 'do-over' family; 'you abandoned me.' AITA?

My mom doesn't know me. She couldn't tell you what classes I take in high school, what my favorite food or color is, who my friends and best friends are, nothing. Five years ago she met her husband Sam and pretty quickly, like before they were living together, my mom got pregnant. So, Sam moved in and my mom married him.

Her first child with him was born 4 years ago and her son followed along 2 years ago. And right away, I see the difference in how my mom is with them. She knows them, she loves them, she dedicates time to them, she advocates for them.

All the things I do not remember her ever doing for me. She eats with them and plays with them and she takes her daughter to preschool every day and takes her for a treat after.