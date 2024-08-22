Doctor tells sister to 'stop being a child and get a life,' 'I don't handle any medical situations for family.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister to stop being a child and get a life?"

I (37F) am a GP, General Practitioner. It is a firm rule of mine that I do not handle any medical situations for family and friends outside of extreme emergencies as we are supposed to avoid any medical treatment for those close to us. Normally I can stick to this rule which is a good thing, means no emergencies have happened!

However this morning my cousin called me worried about if she should take her three month old son to the hospital, not wanting to go if it was nothing and while I'd normally tell her to play it safe, I live a couple of minutes away so I just drove over. He was fine, he just has a cold I instructed her on how to care for him and what signs to look out for.