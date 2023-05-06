Doctor worries she insulted school nurse, readers say, 'she was flirting!' UPDATE

One aunt was picking up her niece from school when her niece suddenly fell, scraping her knee. She took her to the school nurse and it came up that she was a doctor. The aunt thought that the school nurse was angry or judging her for her profession, so she shared her story on Reddit. Readers set her straight and the aunt came back to the school nurse with a romantic cure.
I (29F) was supposed to pick up my niece (Sophie - 7F) from elementary school and spend a day with her. It was all mentioned before to the school and I've picked her up a few times before.
Sophie was running towards me, but unfortunately she tripped and fell down. Her knee was bruised and she started crying like crazy. I took her to the nurse's office immediately. The nurse was in her early twenties and helped Sophie with cleaning up her wound and dressing.