'AITA for documenting every time my husband chose his mom over me and leaving without saying anything?'

I never thought my marriage would make me feel this invisible. When I got married I knew I would be living with my husband’s family. In our culture that’s normal so I didn’t question it much. I tried to adjust and be respectful. I cooked with my mother-in-law and sister-in-law helped around the house and tried my best to fit in.
But over time, things started to feel very one-sided. My mother-in-law constantly criticizes me. It doesn’t matter what I do there is always something wrong with it. If I cook it’s not the way she likes. If I clean it’s not done properly. Even small things somehow become a problem.
At first, I thought maybe I was just being sensitive, so I kept quiet. The hardest part is my husband. Every single time there is a disagreement, he automatically takes his mother’s side. Not once has he tried to understand how I feel. After awhile, I started noticing a pattern. So I began writing things down in my phone. Every time something happened where he chose her over me, I documented it.
Not because I wanted to use it against him, but because I felt like I was slowly losing my sense of reality. I needed to know if I was imagining things or if it was really happening this often. Within a few months, the list became very long. Small things like when I wanted to cook something I like and was told that kind of food isn’t allowed in the house.
Or when I tried to explain how I felt and he said I was overreacting and that I should just listen to his mother.
Eventually, I realized something painful in this house I don’t feel like a wife. I feel like someone who just lives here and is expected to obey.
Recently, I looked at the list again and it honestly broke my heart. I kept asking myself if this is what the rest of my life will look like. Part of me wants to just leave quietly for a while and stay with my family so I can think clearly. Another part of me feels guilty for even considering that. So now I’m wondering.
AITAH for keeping track of these moments and thinking about walking away because I feel like my husband will always choose his mother over me?
Shepherdtheops wrote:
The second you started that document it was very likely over. It's only purpose was to convince yourself.
OP responded:
You’re right. I think I mostly made that list just to comfort myself and make sense of everything. But now it feels like if I follow what that list is showing me my marriage might end in divorce. 😔
Far-Translaor9181 wrote:
NTA. You’re in an ab**ive situation. The reason you feel guilty is because they’ve been treating you terribly for so long that you now believe that you’re the problem.
I think staying with your family for a while will help clear your head & allow you to really evaluate the situation. Is this how you want to spend the rest of your life? If you plan on having children with this man, would you want to raise them in such a toxic environment?
OP responded:
I honestly don’t want to have a child in this marriage because I don’t want my child to grow up in the same environment and suffer the way I am. You’re right, I think I need to go somewhere peaceful, maybe stay with my family for a while and then decide whether this marriage should continue or if it’s better to end it with a divorce.
BalancedMindset wrote:
And it’s okay if your marriage ends. You will survive that. But if you stay in a marriage where you’re treated poorly your mental health will decline. Think if you had children in this environment!! Leaving is the only option at this point and do not expect that family to understand. Sounds like they’re all manipulative or some have been manipulated so much that they can’t see it anymore.
walking_you_home wrote:
You’re not the wife in that household. You’re the baby-making machine and unskilled (opposed to “skilled” mil) labor they got from the market. It’s about time you realize how they see you. There’s no solution here other than to go your way.
There’s nothing you can make them realize, including your husband, that they don’t know already. You just never got the memo of your place in that household while they all knew.
That list is not for your husband, it’s for you. Read it closely and repeatedly, and decide if you want to be treated like a human being. It will not happen in this household, unless, you turn totally “shameless” and become confrontational, get in their faces about things. Make sure you make their life hell until they back down. It is possible but is it worthwhile? Not really.
Disastrous_Change662 wrote:
I've only seen this happen once, but it was a friend of mine and her in-laws [Eastern European,] and the MIL was...my friend called her a 'mason' - always chipping away with hammer and chisel - she felt her self-worth circling the drain after a few years.
Came time they were talking about kids and she realized that if it didn't change, she'd have a tubal ligation (? something like a reversible vasectomy, I think) because she didn't want kids to grow up in a home like that. She didn't do it - very risky - but it started a dialogue between her and her husband.
Happy to say, they got a 'job offer' in a different country and moved to that, started anew, had the two babies, still married to this day. Parents kept at arms' length. They never advertised 'spare room' for visits, kept things cool, sad they had to do it, but I'm of the belief that the nucleus of a family is the marriage. Not the in-laws.