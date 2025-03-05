Dog owner tells neighbors, 'if you have a problem, you can install a higher fence.' AITA? 'She could definitely jump.'

I have a mid-sized dog (about 40 pounds). Female, fixed, for those to whom this is relevant: not from any breed considered "dangerous" or "aggressive" by anyone. Quite the contrary. She is allowed in our backyard, which is surrounded by a low fence (like most fences in the neighborhood).
She could definitely jump it, if she wanted to, but she has never done it, because she is trained not to. Also, we never leave her out unsupervised, because she is a house-dog. She never ran away nor has she ever had any episode of aggressive behavior with animals or people, ever - and I have had her since she was a puppy. We frequent our local canine club and she plays with all kinds.
About a year ago we got new neighbors and they have a tiny-tiny dog they are very attached to. They live two houses over, so there are 3 fences and 2 backyards between ours and theirs, but we can see each other's properties.
After a few months, we started getting veiled complaints that they didn't like when we let our dog out in the yard, because she's unleashed. Their dog goes in and out freely, as they leave the back door open for him. And they fear ours may see it, jump all the fences, come into their yard and attack it.
I assured them that my dog has never done anything like that, and that she is always supervised anyway. Also, no neighbor has aver raised the problem (wether they have pets themselves or small children).
They still brought it up over and over, and finally they wrote us a letter, "officially" asking to put up a higher fence, at our expense, high enough that our dog won't be able to jump it. Their next step - if we don't "comply" - will be to take it to the HOA and/or a lawyer (they threaten).
Considering the HOA has no rule of this kind whatsoever (there are indeed a couple of houses with higher fences, due to their animals being "runners" or not liking the postman and such, but that is up to the individual responsibility of the pet owner, not a rule)...
I finally became less then polite and answered that, if they are so worried and too lazy to supervise their dog all the time like I do, they could fork the money themselves, and put up a higher fence around THEIR own property.
They say I am the AH, because their dog can do no damage, while mine is "potentially dangerous." So I am morally bound to take every precaution. I told them I have pet insurance and that's enough for me, then walked away.
I'd like to stress again that my dog has no precedents, not even with the little dog in question. They, however, do a big show of picking the little one up every time they see us, and their dog yaps at my dog (and most of the other dogs in the neighborhood).
It is otherwise a very friendly little fellow, and used to let me pet it all the time, when I was alone. So... AITA? Should I spend that money, even if I don't think it necessary?
Bitbatgaming said:
NTA; you have already demonstrated that your dog is peaceful and does not attack other dogs. However; I still believe you should closely supervise while she’s playing.
Qtipsarenice147 said:
Absolutely NTA- but I'd watch your back yard or even put cameras up. Ppl are crazzzyyyy. Do NOT fork out money for a fence you don't want/need. They can put one up if they feel the need.
sun_and_stars8 said:
NTA they live multiple houses down and if they desire another fence they can install one. This is a them thing and they knew the size of the fences prior to move in.
Remarkable_Inchworm said:
So let me get this straight...they want you to take on the expense of a higher fence so they can continue to allow their dog to go outside totally unsupervised. Sure, that seems totally reasonable. NTA.
oncetwiceforevr said:
NTA. Small reactive dog owners seem to think those of us with larger dogs are ALWAYS the problem. I've had multiple instances where people have gotten mad at ME for walking my quiet, 50lb goldendoodle who doesn't bark or aggressively approach ANY dog anywhere near their small dog reactive dog.
They always feel like it's MY responsibility to cross the street or stay out of view of their little yapping monster. It drives me nuts. My attitude is that if your dog is the reactive one, you should defer to other dog owners, not the other way around.
bbbourb said:
NTA, but watch VERY closely. Your neighbors being threatening is the reddest of flags that they may very well engineer a situation to get your dog aggravated and aggressive. I can't recommend enough a way to monitor your dog when she's not in your direct line-of-sight.