Dog owner tells neighbors, 'if you have a problem, you can install a higher fence.' AITA? 'She could definitely jump.'

After a few months, we started getting veiled complaints that they didn't like when we let our dog out in the yard, because she's unleashed. Their dog goes in and out freely, as they leave the back door open for him. And they fear ours may see it, jump all the fences, come into their yard and attack it.

I assured them that my dog has never done anything like that, and that she is always supervised anyway. Also, no neighbor has aver raised the problem (wether they have pets themselves or small children).

They still brought it up over and over, and finally they wrote us a letter, "officially" asking to put up a higher fence, at our expense, high enough that our dog won't be able to jump it. Their next step - if we don't "comply" - will be to take it to the HOA and/or a lawyer (they threaten).

Considering the HOA has no rule of this kind whatsoever (there are indeed a couple of houses with higher fences, due to their animals being "runners" or not liking the postman and such, but that is up to the individual responsibility of the pet owner, not a rule)...