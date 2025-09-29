'AITA for doing a group Halloween costume with my stepdaughters?'

I (35F) am the stepmother to two lovely ten year old twin girls who I adore. I have been married to their father (38M) for five years and we dated for two years before that. I consider myself very close to them and we always have fun whenever they stay with me and their father.

They recently asked what kinds of movies I watched when I was their age so it led to me digging out some old classics most notedly the Parent Trap. Of all the older movies I showed them this one was their favorite I think they got a kick out of seeing a movie about twins.