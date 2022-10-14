Single sister is 'jealous' of sister with family, pretends stuffed dog is her baby.

When this woman is concerned for her "crazy single sister" she asks Reddit:

"AITA For telling My Sister It's Creepy to Be Jealous Of Me and Pretend Her Doll Is Her Child?"

My (34F) sister (31F) has always been jealous of me. It's put a lot of strain on our family over the years, especially because she tries to displace her feelings elsewhere.

For context, I met my husband in college and we were married 9 years ago. He's always been able to support our family of 6 - 4 kids between 7y-18mo - and I've been able to devote myself to my family entirely as a SAHM.

I not only take care of the family, but also go to PTA meetings and am involved in the school community as well.