Mom labeled 'cruel' and 'ungrateful' for giving away expensive toys estranged stepmother sent for her kids. AITA?

SMGiftsThrowA
I (34F) have no contact with my stepmother “Mary.” Long story not worth explaining (edit: I loosely explained in a comment). It’s been 5 years since I cut her off from my and my family’s lives.
As such, she hasn’t seen my son (8M) since he was 3 years old, and she’s never met my daughter (4F). Throughout the years, she has attempted to contact me and my kids several times.
My father used to help her sometimes. He’d tell me how awful she felt, how much she wanted to meet my daughter and that the kids needed their grandma (I’ve never considered her a grandparent, as both my mother and mother-in-law are active in their lives).
Several fights later, my father apologized and stopped assisting her, but Mary still tries to get in touch with me every now and then. I always state I have no interest in seeing her or allowing her to be a part of my children’s lives.
My son’s birthday was in September. The day of (neither of my kids were home), a large box was delivered to our building. I opened it to find more than a dozen new toys for my children, along with a note that read “Grandma Mary loves you both.”
As I later found out, she had bought the toys on a recent trip to the US. I couldn’t think of that as anything besides a manipulation tactic. My children are barely aware that she exists, why would she send them both a box full of toys on my son’s birthday?
I also think she planned the delivery for a time she thought the kids would be home so that they’d see the toys immediately. Either way, my husband and I decided not to keep any of the toys. We donated them all throughout October. The kids never saw any of them.
Last week, my father called me. He said Mary had just told him about the toys and wanted to know whether the kids liked them. I told him the truth, and we had an argument.My father called me cruel and ungrateful for what I did.
He said he understands Mary and I don’t get along, but she still cared enough to spend hundreds of dollars on a “loving gesture” for my children, and the least I could have done was let them know about it. I honestly couldn’t imagine keeping those toys, but I’d be lying if I said the amount of money spent on them didn’t make me feel guilty. AITA?
AssistanceOk3669
I mean I do kind of want to know the story lol. Of course NTA, no contact means no contact. You didn't ask her to spend money on gifts that shouldn't have been sent.
FloMoJoeBlow
NTA. It is indeed a manipulation tactic.
FiFi2789
NTA and the dad is STILL in on it, he's just changed tack so he doesn't get cut off too. Time to snippety snip snip.
Awkward_Light4491
That’s exactly why it is manipulation. It is meant to make you feel guilty. And it is trying to establish a relationship with your children without your approval. Just ignore the drama and live a peaceful life.
Existing_Winter5679
NTA. Mary's the manipulative dumb@$$ who spent all that money for children she's not allowed contact with. Not your problem.
Ok_Historian_646
NTA. NTA. NTA!!!!!!! Mary knew exactly what she was doing as she's been doing this stuff for at least 5 years. What you decided to do with the toys a stranger attempted to give your children was donate them back to people in need. Some might throw them away, but you put the toys to good use.
It might be time to go LC with your dad if he can't respect your boundaries as well (NC with your stepmom). Tell your father if her behavior does not stop immediately then you'll have to reconsider how much contact you'll have with him. Keep protecting your children!
SMGiftsThrowA (OP)
I used to be LC with my father. When I cut contact with Mary, she spent a few months trying to use him as a messenger. He’s since agreed to stop, and our relationship has been improving, but I do intend to proceed with caution if we can't sort this out. She’s also had her mother call me to tell me off three times, and her brother once. I've blocked them both.
Electronic_Goose3894
"He’s since agreed to stop..." Oh, hunny, if you think for an instant he didn't know that box was coming and went along with the manipulation, I'm sorry to break it to you but he's still team Mary through and through.
SMGiftsThrowA (OP)
He said he didn't know about the toys until Mary told him (I think she expected a thank you note or something). I'm not sure I believe that, but that's not really what I'm concerned about right now.
Winter-eyed
NTA. Mary spent hundreds of dollars not on a “loving gesture” but on a manipulation tactic and it failed. She had been told where she stands and yet she is still flailing around like she’s lost. She isn’t she’s just trying to be the victim. Mary needs to move along and find some other outlet for her frustration.
BeachinLife1
By this point I'd probably go NC with my dad too. He used to aid and abet her, and still defends her. Whatever she did to make you cut her off, that should be enough to make your dad respect your wishes, and he clearly does not.