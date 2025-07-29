'AITA for donating the things my niece left in my house to goodwill after she moved out of my house?'

We told her it was not a great idea, but we were not going to stop her. We asked her to take some time to save a little money before she moved. She didn't. She moved out about a week after floating the idea to us. This is not our life—she can do what she wants—and we told her we hoped we were just being overly cautious and that everything would work out for her.

We have a small house, and we were going to utilize the space she was leaving. We told her that we would get rid of whatever she didn't take. She did not ask if we could wait on anything. She didn't ask if we could mail anything.