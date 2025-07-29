'AITA for donating the things my niece left in my house to goodwill after she moved out of my house?'

My niece(now 19) came to live with me (39M) and my wife (39F) when she was 10. We raised her and her brother for most of their teens. Our niece felt constricted by our rules and abruptly moved out when she was 17 to live with the mother of her half-brother.
When she moved, it was to a town about two hours away. She was able to get through high school and graduate. About two months after graduation, she was arrested and charged with a DWI.
She had burned every bridge she had in the town she was living in, quit her job, and basically fished for us to ask if she wanted to move back home. She did. We told her we would help her get on her feet and become self-sufficient.
She moved back in December of last year. She got a job. She was doing well, but her boyfriend lived in a different city about two hours away. The boyfriend's parents made them an offer for her to move in with them.
We told her it was not a great idea, but we were not going to stop her. We asked her to take some time to save a little money before she moved. She didn't. She moved out about a week after floating the idea to us. This is not our life—she can do what she wants—and we told her we hoped we were just being overly cautious and that everything would work out for her.
We have a small house, and we were going to utilize the space she was leaving. We told her that we would get rid of whatever she didn't take. She did not ask if we could wait on anything. She didn't ask if we could mail anything.
She didn't tell us she was leaving anything of value. And honestly, when I got the stuff together, it seemed pretty worthless: some old bedding that was too tattered to donate, some clothes, and a lamp. This all happened in April. We helped her pack, and everything was smiles and well-wishes when she left.
We hadn't seen her in a while, so my wife was going to take a day trip to see her. She asked if we had seen a box of her bathing suits. We said no—we donated everything that was left. This conversation took place about 24 hours ago.
This morning, I had the thought to ask if she remembered where the box would have been. She described a place in the closet that was overlooked, and we found the bathing suits. We let her know we found them, and my wife said she was bringing them.
My wife and nephew made the two-hour drive to see my niece. When they got there, they had to pee and asked to come inside. My niece went back in and talked to her boyfriend's mom. My wife overheard the mother say that she "doesn't want that woman in my house."
My niece came out and said that there was someone in the bathroom. My wife didn’t say she overheard them talking but asked if my niece could take them to a gas station to use the bathroom.
After they went, my wife asked if there was something else going on. My niece said that she was upset about us donating her stuff and had vented to her boyfriend's parents about it the night before. And because of that, her boyfriend's parents are not fond of my wife and me, and that’s why my wife and nephew were not allowed in the house.
Mind you, we have never met these people or even spoken to them. My wife started to question how they could dislike her if they don’t know her. Things weren’t adding up, and my wife got upset and started crying. My niece said she wanted to go home.
My wife took her back and dropped her off. My niece went in the house and came back a few minutes later, saying she would be the "bigger person" and still wanted a relationship with her brother, so she would "let" my wife take them to lunch. My wife didn’t take her up on the offer, and they started the two-hour drive back home. Are we the AHs?
NTA. Your niece is selfish. If the bf’s mother had that bad of an opinion of you and your wife your niece has been bad mouthing you for a long time because that reaction was extreme for just one complaint. I would suggest you just cut ties with her and let her live her life with all the consequences that may come with it. I’m a gen x and we call that tough love.
NTA. Your niece is a manipulator. It’s wild how much you’ve done for her, but she still uses your family like it was her own personal utility. I wonder what other lies she has told about you to earn herself little graces from these people.
NTA. Your niece has probably been lying to them about you and your wife from the start. She likely played the victim and made you out to be the cruel aunt and uncle. It may be why the boyfriend's mother offered her a place to stay.
NTA. Don't allow her to return to your home. She'll have to figure it out by herself.
NTA - You told her you were going to toss or donate anything she left and she never responded. If she wanted anything she should've said "I'll come back for it in (x time) please don't throw anything out." And then, as that time approaches, just remind her or ask if she was still coming down to dig through everything.
It sounds like she was lying to his family about y'all and that's why she wasn't allowed in, but to come back out and say "ill be the bigger persona and allow you to take us out to lunch" like excuse me????? That kind of attitude is atrocious. What the hell is wrong with her.
NTA. Your niece is a master manipulator. Cut your losses. Do not stay in contact with her. No cards, letters, birthday/holiday gifts, nothing. Change the locks on your house. It doesn't matter if she returned the key when she left. She could have copies.
It doesn't matter that she lives two hours away. She can make the drive and wait for an opportunity to enter when she sees you leave. Change your passwords for all your accounts and apps.