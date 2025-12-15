'AITA for donating some winter coats to two cold little girls?'

I decided that the twins needed those clothes a lot more than my youngest who hasn't grown into them yet; I can always buy her new things but these girls are poor. My son says they share one wardrobe already. My daughter took the clothes to the twins and told them they were theirs or we were going to throw them out.

They're pretty stubborn girls but they accepted the donation and seemed subtly overjoyed about it. I expected that to be the end of it. Instead, this morning I heard knocking on my door. When I opened it, it was the twins' stepdad. He had the box of clothes we sent home with them. He told me "we don't take donations in this house" and to keep my nose out of his business.