'AITA if I don’t attend my daughter’s wedding because her father will be there?'

doiattendthewedding (OP)

I agree. I really have let her walk all over me. We do go to family sessions, this child has been in therapy for over 5 years. He hasn’t said to cut off contact yet, he’s only told her to be all in or all out, and when he feels that it’s best to cut off contact we will do so. We are very much following what the counselor suggests. Thank you for your viewpoint, I appreciate it.