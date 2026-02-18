'AITA if I don't attend to my friend's baby shower because they said my pregnancy was an accident?'

"WIBTAH if I don't attend to my friend's baby shower because they said my pregnancy was an accident and that I didn't deserve it?"

When I was pregnant with my first child two years ago, I had a really heavy feeling that I had to keep my pregnancy journey quite discreet because two of my friends (they are married) had difficulties with infertility. When my fiance and I were expecting it was obvious that they were hurt and that after each encounter with us they would cry themselves to sleep.

So whenever we were together, I wouldn't bring up the pregnancy or even all of the great new thrills I was living. I don't have much friends so it hurt me inside a lot not to be able to appreciate the moment as much but I didn't wanted to hurt them just because baby was existing inside me.