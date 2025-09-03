'AITA if I don't attend my brother's wedding since he invited my dad's affair partner?' UPDATED

But now here’s the issue: my brother invited “Amanda” — the woman my dad had an affair with. This, and his other affairs, led to my parents divorce about 15 years ago. I figured she wouldn’t actually come (others told my brother it was a bad idea and he brushed them off), but I just found out she RSVP’d yes.

This triggered me hard. Amanda wasn’t just “the other woman.” Their affair directly led to a lot of fights between my parents, some of which I witnessed and some that were dangerous. Just seeing her name, even all these years later, immediately led to panic attacks. When I learned she’s coming, I had a full breakdown — shaking, crying, nausea.