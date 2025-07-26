'AITA for telling my dad's affair partner wife that I don't care about her and her kids' needs and wellbeing?'

Dad tells me not to call Martha that and Martha has yelled at me in the past few months for using that term because she's afraid her kids will hear. I told them I don't care and I don't have respect for them.

I tell dad all the time he let me down and he destroyed our family and hurt us all. He says it shouldn't hurt me and my brothers and that he doesn't care if he hurts mom because she's so boring that nobody should be stuck with her. I aways tell him I can't wait for Martha to cheat on him.