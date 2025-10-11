'AITA if I refuse to give up the couch in my wife's delivery room to my MIL?' UPDATED

Literally at the hospital waiting for the birth of my first child right now so I’ll try to keep it short. Got awhile to go though.
There is a couch that converts to a single bed and a reclining chair. Obviously I’m staying here the entire time to be with the mother of my child so I figure I get the couch. Mother in law invited herself to stay the night (spouse is too nervous to tell her to go back to the house) at the hospital. She keeps making snide remarks and I can tell she is going to be upset if I don’t offer up the couch.
I personally think I am here for the birth of my child, why should I have to be uncomfortable and sleep in the reclining chair I know I won’t be able to sleep in? The way I see it is, I am sleeping on this couch no matter what as I’m going to need to be well rested to possibly take care of a baby tomorrow.
Her choices are the recliner or going back to the house. If she chooses to sleep on the recliner rather than drive back to our place and stay there, that’s on her. AITAH if I don’t offer it up and let her sleep on the couch?
I know there’s not a lot of info, but just trying to gauge if I’m just being stubborn and unreasonable or not. There’s a long history that kind of leads to me not even wanting to offer it, but don’t feel like going into all that.
No_Eye_3423 said:
NTA. Father of child takes priority over grandmother. Just how it is.
EfficientSociety73 said:
NTA. Have the nursing staff tell her she needs to leave as only one person is allowed overnight. You being the father, you get to stay. I’m sure they can find a way to word it that doesn’t put your wife in a bad spot and gets her Mom the F out of the room. Or, your wife could just say go home. It’s not MIL’s baby or her moment. I know that can be hard, but what new Mom wants is what should be done. Period.
wfowfo said:
Ask the bossiest nurse to tell her to go home if that’s what your wife wants. Stress can stall labor - laboring mom doesn’t need that at all!
ImaginaryReward2734 said:
NTA. Would your spouse like YOU to tell her mother to leave? Or would it upset her if you did? This sounds like a moment to stand your ground and protect this moment for you and your wife, given you say MIL invited herself. If your wife doesn't want her there, kick her out and then tell the hospital she is not allowed back in. Sounds like this is much bigger than who gets the couch...
I appreciate all the responses, many were very helpful. I read through most but there was too many to reply to all. Not too much happened. So I did end up just offering the couch to which she declined. She slept on the recliner and I on the pull out couch. Doesn’t seem like there is any issue brewing yet, but only time will tell. If there is an issue, we will only hear about it in a couple weeks.
For the few people that think I’m trying to sleep while my partner is actively delivering the baby, that’s clearly not the case lol. They haven’t even induced her yet and are taking it very slow, there was plenty of time to sleep for all of us. I appreciate yalls concerned for my partner though