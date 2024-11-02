Women refuses to go to friend's court case because; "she told me I was too controlling." AITA?

The email was nonetheless hurtful and the two of us agreed to reevaluate the friendship after new year. Until then we wouldn't do things together. We are still on a mutual group chat and are friendly there but don't talk personal stuff on there anymore, until today.

About seven months ago a man exposed himself to my friend at a park and followed her to her car. They were able to track him down. His trial date is in two weeks and she has to testify.

Today she posted in the group chat that she was really nervous about it. I could be wrong but I think it's a nudge to me because before our fallout she asked me if I would come and be in the audience to support her and I said yes.