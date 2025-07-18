'AITA if I don't invite my parents to my wedding since they won't accept I'm not in love with my BFF?'

My parents suggested to me at a few stages in my life that I should find a girl to be best friends with and not Ben, because our relationship was a recipe for disaster. My siblings used to say we should just fuck and get it over with and then we'd see that we really did like each other.

I always felt weird hearing that because Ben was never someone I felt any romantic draw to and he feels the same way about me. There was no magic awakening of feelings at a certain point. Around college is when my family got more weird about it and they were always asking questions about why we stayed BFFs and never tried being together.