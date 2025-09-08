'AITA if I don't report my coworker to HR for kissing me? I don't think it was planned.' MAJOR UPDATE

"AITA if I don't report my coworker to HR?"

I (29F)am working in IT within a team of over 10 men and one woman coworker, (fake) Sandy. Sandy and I sit near each other in our office and we speak during the day, but never too much in detail or too personal stuff. I don't speak about my husband all day but it is definitely no secret that I am married.

Normally I take my lunch outside of the office, but today Sandy asked if I would like to have lunch with her at a local place. We had lunch and we spoke about the usual stuff like work, vacations and stuff. When we came back to the office, I told her I am going to the bathroom to freshen up (I am wearing braces so after each meal I have to take care of that), and she said she is coming too.