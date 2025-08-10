'AITA because I still don't see my stepmother as one of my moms after becoming a mom myself?'

I (29f) lost my mom when I was only 5 years old and my brother was 8. Within 18 months dad was dating and had moved someone else in with us who became my stepmother.
Early in the relationship between dad and her she swore to be a good mom to me and my brother and we would say she couldn't be our mom because we already had one. We went to family and individual therapy and I came out saying I didn't want another mom and I was good with having just one even if she couldn't be with me anymore.
I still got along okay with my stepmother. But whenever she called herself my mom and others picked up on it I'd correct that and say she was my stepmother, not my real mom.
And I did say repeatedly that she wasn't my real mom. My stepmother used to tell me to wait until I had kids of my own and then I'd see. Dad said I needed to be a stepparent first and he said the same to my brother.
I had my first child two years ago and I'm expecting my second and I still feel the same way about my stepmother. I'm not saying she's an awful person or that I hate her. What I'm saying is she isn't my mom still and I feel more strongly now that I am a mom.
My stepmother actually brought it up because my husband and I have had some difficulties with our 2 year old and she was like I bet you realized what I meant now and I told her my feelings were still unchanged. She told me to explain how the struggles of the last few months haven't made me realize it's not about DNA but about putting in the work to raising kids.
I told her I never said it was about DNA but mom was there first and she did so much and she grew me in her body and raised me for 5 years before she died. I said as a mom my feelings on it have grown now that I experience parenthood first hand.
That really angered my stepmother. My dad asked me if I divorced or became a widow would I stay single and I told him yes. I said I would not focus on a new relationship and I would not want to be a stepparent and even being a parent now would not change that.
He hadn't expected that. But it's true for me. Dad told me it was like I was going out of my way to make my stepmother feel like garbage and how having her shouldn't have closed me off to stepparenting. I said my feelings would likely be this even if she wasn't ever in the equation.
They both think it's wrong that I have not had a change of heart now that I'm a mom. My brother is about to be a dad too and his haven't changed either. Although she didn't expect his to change like she did mine. My dad did though. AITA?
I think this is the main issue, your father didn’t wait long enough until he found another woman and moved her in. My own father did similar (thankfully didn’t move her in right away) and sleeping with one of my mother’s friends less than a year after she died.
I still have resentment towards him (not her) 30 years later. I understand your stepmother going on about it too much being frustrating, but your father is the real issue here as he didn’t give you time to grieve before saying “here’s your new mum.”
NTA - how come experiencing pregnancy, childbirth and the whirlwind that comes after would make your feelings different about the woman who actually did it for you? Your stepmom arrived when you were 5. I'm not saying kids are easy (I have 3 I know they aren't) but their logic is flawed.
Anyway, your feelings are valid, and your father and stepmom should have respected how you felt and let you create your own relationship with your stepmom instead of the one they wanted you to have.
NTA. I don’t know why these people insist on hurting their own feelings so many times. Exhausting.
You could have had friendly relations, but your stepmother chose the wrong path. When someone tries to impose themselves, it pushes away. And she still hasn't been able to understand it. Sad. But these are not your problems, but hers. NTA.
Your step mom could have still had a role in your life that’s important without her being a mom. People who get with widowed or divorced men just saw they can be a mother to someone else’s children are not right in the head. You’re 29 she has spent the better part of two decades trying to force you to accept her as a mother if that isn’t unhinged I don’t know what is.
Your dad only waited 2 years before he gave up on parenting you and your brother and ushered in someone to take responsibility and be a mother. That was his choice not yours and she went along with it. Thats a problem between the both of them and they should talk it out on therapy and leave you out of it.
This is precisely why my stepmom never invested herself emotionally with us kids - "it's not worth it to have a bond when everyone isn't on the same page" - was her direct quote when my youngest sister asked her - she was an excellent guardian/caregiver, but always emotionality distant.....ironically, she was the only one of our parents who didn't mess us up...