"AITA because I still don't see my stepmother as one of my moms after becoming a mom myself?"

I (29f) lost my mom when I was only 5 years old and my brother was 8. Within 18 months dad was dating and had moved someone else in with us who became my stepmother.

Early in the relationship between dad and her she swore to be a good mom to me and my brother and we would say she couldn't be our mom because we already had one. We went to family and individual therapy and I came out saying I didn't want another mom and I was good with having just one even if she couldn't be with me anymore.

I still got along okay with my stepmother. But whenever she called herself my mom and others picked up on it I'd correct that and say she was my stepmother, not my real mom.