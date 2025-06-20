'AITA if I don't tell my gay son about this painful part of my past? I shut down when he came out.' UPDATED

And basically, I never got over it. I still cry myself to sleep some nights when I'm alone, even more than 30 years later. And my son looks so much like him. I swear, sometimes I wonder if he isn't reincarnated or something. And everything that I told you, I haven't been able to tell anyone.

Not my wife, not my kids, not my gay son. They know my brother passed and that I don't talk to my parents, but not what exactly happened to him and that I disowned my parents because they were relieved they wouldn't have to hide their gay son anymore. And I do not know how to tell them. It's already hard enough to type this with very few details to strangers on the internet.