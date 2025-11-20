'AITA if I don't tell my sister and father that my grandfather is dying?'

My grandma was the light of his life and he only tolerated my father for my grandma's sake. After she passed my father was officially dead to him. And he was incredibly heartbroken over my sister's choice. I don't think my grandfather would care or even mind if my sister came to the funeral. However If I tell her she will tell our father. Him being at the funeral would be world war III.

Especially once they both learn that they aren't getting anything. To be honest I don't even know if they knew that my grandfather has been unwell. He has been on a steady decline since my grandmothers passing. Also my uncle hasnt spoken to my father in over 20 year or my sister in the last 5years so that is why he has left it up to me.