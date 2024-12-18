"AITA for not wanting another child with my wife? ADVICE NEEDED."

I (34m) have been telling my wife for years I did not want more children. We have an 8yr old boy who is autistic and requires extra attention and a 4-yr old girl who’s personality makes her a handful. After the birth of our son and finding out he was autistic I decided more kids probably wouldn’t be in our future.

He was nonverbal basically until the end of kindergarten, and again just requires extra attention if we want any hope of him being able to have any sort of life after my wife I are gone. I was already pressured into giving her our daughter. We fought and fought about it and I ultimately caved in.