'AITA if I don't want to meet biological kids?' 'The action itself was completely ethically wrong.'

"AITA if I don't want to meet biological kids I have never seen, did not raise, etc?"

When I was 32 years old, I was married with three young children and both my husband and I were struggling with full time jobs, him also with school, and life in general. I found out about a program where I could "sell" my eggs.

I went through a company a friend knew about, did one cycle of shots/hormones, and they retrieved 15 eggs. I posted my info on the site and a couple from California contacted me, as wife did not produce eggs and could not carry baby.

They were interested in my eggs in particular because I already had three healthy children, and they both had red hair and green eyes; as do I and all of my children. They ended up having 3 healthy children, which I guess are technically half me biologically and half her husband.