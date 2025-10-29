"I don’t want my fiancé’s best friend’s wife to come to my wedding."

I don’t really know what to do and there is soooooooo much back story here but I am really stressing about this girl that’s invited to my wedding. I’m not really sure where to start because there is a lot that has led up to this moment. Ultimately, my fiancé has had “Mat” as his best friend for 20 years. Mat is a cool and solid guy but not trustworthy.

Mat just got married to “Kat” a couple weeks ago, but they had been engaged for three years, they were never in a rush to get married and any time anyone asked that’s exactly what they said. After my fiancé and I got engaged last winter and we knew we wanted a short engagement. Mat and Kat immediately started planning their wedding after they found out.