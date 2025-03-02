'AITA for not wanting my half brothers to come on a trip with me and my uncle?' UPDATED

Next week Max, Jake and Shane were suppose to be at their dads'. My uncle was going to take me to the NASCAR race in Atlanta that weekend, just him and me. However, my brothers' dad has had to go away on some business trip I guess, meaning they aren't going to their dad's next week. Since they'll be here, my Uncle also invited them to come to the Atlanta race with us.

I don't want them to come. When they went to Europe, or Florida, or skiing, or New York, or any of the other trips they take with their dad I don't get invited. They go away with him two or three times a year. I've never been away because my mom can't afford it, this will actually be my first time on a plane. they get everything. This is one thing I had, just my uncle and I, and he just invited them.