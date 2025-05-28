'AITA for telling my husband I don’t want his mom to stay with us for two months in our one-bedroom apartment?'

I’ve tried to compromise but feel completely cornered. AITA for standing firm on not wanting a 2-month stay in our one-bedroom apartment—even after a death in the family?

EDIT: She is currently staying and can stay with my husband’s sister who has the space, but doesn’t want to during that time since her in-laws will be visiting for 1.5-2 months hence the duration. My MIL herself has said she wants to stay with my husband/her son.

EDIT 2: His mother is highly dependent on others. She relied on her husband for everything. We’re South Asian.

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

