'AITA for not being OK with my husband’s ex moving into our guestroom?'

It’s like he doesn’t get how invasive and uncomfortable this is for me. Offering to help her in other ways seems more than fair, but having her move in? That’s a hard no. It’s a boundary I shouldn’t even have to explain!

delightful_emmaxox

NTA. its completely reasonable to feel uncomfortable with your husbands ex moving into your home especially since it wasnt discussed with you first even though they share a daughter and co-parenting is important that doesnt mean youre obligated to have his ex live with you its your home too and you should have a say in who lives there.

Iamyoursugarplum OP responded: