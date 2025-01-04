'AITA for telling my husband I don’t want his mom in the delivery room?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my husband I don’t want his mom in the delivery room?"

I’m 35 weeks pregnant with our first child, and things are starting to get tense with my MIL. She’s been all over the place, saying it’s tradition for her to be there during the birth like she was for her other grandkids. She’s even started assuming she’ll be in the room with us when the time comes.

I’ve always planned for it to just be me and my husband. I want the moment to be calm and private. I told my husband this, and at first, he was supportive. But now, his mom’s been pressuring him, saying it’s her grandchild too and she helped bring him into the world.