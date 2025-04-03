'AITA if I don’t want my husband to go overseas to see his parents while I'm 31 weeks pregnant?' UPDATED

He said he wasn't planning to anyway but he sees my point and my point was that even though I would have my parents and I had my parents with me last pregnancy and delivery, it would not be the same as having your own spouse. Since he agreed so quickly without me having to beg or explain, I quickly ended that discussion and we went to sleep happily.

Before I fast forward to today morning I would like to add some background info : Ever since we got married 8 years ago, I have noticed him taking his phone to the toilet. I have expressed my disgust at it and asked him not to but he still does. I have asked him why it takes so long for him to do his business on the toilet and he says he suffers from constipation.