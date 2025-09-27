'AITA for not wanting my partner's pregnant sister to live with us after she gives birth?' UPDATED

Thats what she's always done. We almost got into a mini argument over it this morning, since we had woken up to the confusing text from her sister and were grumpy.

Her sister has expressed to me concerns about not having a place to stay, to which I suggested low-income apartments and government assistance. She said she's tried that with no luck, waiting lists, etc. I told my partner that I don't even know if we can allow her to live here since she's not on the lease.

I also told her that I didn't want anyone living with us, not even my family, due to my need for privacy and space. To which she got defensive and upset, which I can understand because duh, it's her sister and her baby nephew. I would be the same way.