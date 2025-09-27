'AITA for not wanting my partner's pregnant sister to live with us after she gives birth?' UPDATED

**Scroll down for Edit/Update**
Backstory: My partner and I have been in a relationship for a little over 2 years. I'm not sure it matters, but I am a 34 year old woman, and she is 24 years old. ❤️🧡🤍 She is the oldest of 6 siblings.
Her mom had mental health issues and didn't provide for them growing up. She even mistreated my partner as a child. Their father worked as much as possible to support the family, so my partner essentially had to raise herself and her siblings.
Fast forward, and one of my partner's sisters is 19 and having a baby in a matter of days. Her sister has been couch-hopping with a few other family members for months, as the baby's father is not in the picture.
One of those guys who just impregnate and leave the mother to raise the child. I hate that she got into the situation. She had a rough childhood and although she can't help her upbringing, I do wish that she'd chosen her baby's father better.
My partner and I moved into our first apartment together a little over 3 months ago from the run down house we lived in together that was still in mine and my ex-husband's name. The selling process was grueling and costly, having to come out of pocket just to sell the house due to it's condition. We take great pride in our clean, cozy, 2 bedroom apartment due to the condition of what we came from.
That house was extremely draining on our mental health, especially mine, and for the first time in a long time, I am at peace coming home. It's just her, our cat and me. Just how I like it. I've never wanted children of my own; nothing against children at all, I've just never had the desire. I'm an introvert and enjoy my peaceful space.
Being around people sometimes drains me, and although her sister is nice and I do love her, she has been slightly annoying the times we've all hung out together.
My partner's sister wants us to be the ones there when she delivers the baby. We proudly accepted the responsibility, and are very excited, especially my partner. She loves babies! And has had experience with them due to raising her siblings. I'm not anti-baby, I've just not had much experience with them or been around them long enough to know what to expect.
And now comes the problem: her sister is subtly (or not so subtly) trying to hint around at asking me to let them live here because she knows we have an extra bedroom. She sent me a text this morning saying that she is pushing back the induction because she has nowhere to bring the baby into the world. She said that the people who have been letting her stay will no longer do that.
It feels manipulative which is frustrating, since it feels like a guilt trip. I don't think my partner necessarily wants another roommate either, since we both really enjoy our new private, peaceful living situation. But of course, she wants to help her sister and her unborn nephew.
Thats what she's always done. We almost got into a mini argument over it this morning, since we had woken up to the confusing text from her sister and were grumpy.
Her sister has expressed to me concerns about not having a place to stay, to which I suggested low-income apartments and government assistance. She said she's tried that with no luck, waiting lists, etc. I told my partner that I don't even know if we can allow her to live here since she's not on the lease.
I also told her that I didn't want anyone living with us, not even my family, due to my need for privacy and space. To which she got defensive and upset, which I can understand because duh, it's her sister and her baby nephew. I would be the same way.
I told her that since she has to get ready to go to work and the timing was off right now, we could discuss the situation when she got off of work, if she wanted to. She agreed. I asked if her sister ever directly asked her if she could live here and she said that she hadn't.
The whole thing is just confusing and sad and we are both in a pickle. I dont want to be selfish. I want to compromise for my partner. What should I do? AITAH?
Regular_Boot_3540 said:
NTA. An extra adult AND a baby in the house is a lot. It's your home, your private space.
groovyfinds said:
The social worker at the hospital will be able to find her emergency shelter with the baby.
False_Garden_3468 said:
Once you let her in, it will be THEIR apartment.
Intelligent-Bend3862 said:
NAH. I respect wanting your peace. Taking on two additional responsibilities is a lot. I understand your partner wanting to help her sibling. With that, her sibling knew her situation before and after getting pregnant. She had options, adoption being one of them, and now she is wanting to push her burdens onto you and your partner. Does she work?
OP responded:
Yes, she did know her situation. In fact, it seemed as if she was actively trying to get pregnant, and didn't really mind by who. 🤦♀️Thanks for not making me feel like a complete asshole. I want to do the right thing without giving up my peace. She has not been able to hold down a job that I am aware of, and has not had one since she became pregnant.
Thank you so much for all of this awesome info! I honestly think she just made that induction thing up to try and get us to offer her to stay. 🤦♀️ frustrating, but I have to keep reminding myself that she's only 19. We're going to do our best to help them with resources and set up their housing ourselves so that they have a place to stay and that way we've also done our part to help.
We're gonna call the places to make sure she's on the waiting lists first, enlist the social workers help, make sure the other family members actually told her no because she may be telling fibs about that too. She needs some guidance. We're gonna do our best.