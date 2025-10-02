AITA? I don't want my sister-in-law to stay with us over Christmas...

Now SIL wants to visit for the upcoming holidays, and my husband wants to let her stay in our house. I am still nervous about this, because if a conflict does arise, my husband won't support me, and I will be uncomfortable in my own house.

I am currently 8 months pregnant, and the baby will be 6 weeks old during her visit over the holidays. I am very nervous to agree to let someone I have had so much difficulty with stay in my house, especially when I will have a newborn baby, and am still going through absolute hell with my mother's cancer situation.

Supporting my parents through this time has been devastating, on top of being pregnant and caring for my MIL. I'm trying to be protective of my mental health and the well-being of my new family.