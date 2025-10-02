AITA? I don't want my sister-in-law to stay with us over Christmas...

Background: So, as with many people out there, I have not had a great relationship with my sister in law (SIL). Since meeting her, we have butted heads over many issues, which have resulted in unpleasant family trips and holidays. I feel she has been rude and disrespectful to me on many topics, most painful of which is the fact that my husband and I care for her mother (my MIL) full-time.
Their mother has early-onset Alzheimer's, and we moved her to our city (despite her living near my SIL previously), to take care of her full-time. She has lived in our house for the past 3 years, and we provide around-the-clock care for her advanced dementia.
My SIL has never offered assistance, financial or otherwise, for her own mother. When we travel together, she doesn't help care for her mother, and my husband and I end up doing it. She continually questions her condition and tells us we should just stick her in a nursing home. When she does visit or call, we get criticism and critiques of how we should be caring for my MIL better.
This is personally offensive to me, not only for someone telling me how to run my house, but that we have given her own mother a great life, and she should be offering help and gratitude, not telling us what to do differently when she shows up once or twice a year.
I truly don't mind that we do 100% of the care for her mother, but I don't want criticism for how we do it. When a conflict with my SIL arises, my husband does not step in, mediate, or defend me from his sister's attacks.
When my SIL visits my city to see her mother, my husband wants to let her stay in our house. Last time I put my foot down and said no, because I was 5 months pregnant and my own mother was just diagnosed with terminal cancer, so I have been very overwhelmed. She didn't stay in our home, and that visit went ok.
Now SIL wants to visit for the upcoming holidays, and my husband wants to let her stay in our house. I am still nervous about this, because if a conflict does arise, my husband won't support me, and I will be uncomfortable in my own house.
I am currently 8 months pregnant, and the baby will be 6 weeks old during her visit over the holidays. I am very nervous to agree to let someone I have had so much difficulty with stay in my house, especially when I will have a newborn baby, and am still going through absolute hell with my mother's cancer situation.
Supporting my parents through this time has been devastating, on top of being pregnant and caring for my MIL. I'm trying to be protective of my mental health and the well-being of my new family.
I am happy to spend time with her and try to improve our relationship over time. She can take her mother out as much as she wants, meet our new baby, I just don't want her staying in our house in case an issue arises. FWIW she has enough money to stay at a hotel no problem. AITA for telling my husband my SIL can't stay with us during the holidays?
DoraTheUrbanExplorer said:
NTA. Forgetting the rest of the lore of your story- you're going to be still healing and have a newborn. No one should be expected to play host with a 6 week old baby. You also have a husband problem. When your life settles more, and is less overwhelming I urge you to explore your husbands lack of support for you. You're doing so much for him, the least he can do is look out for you.
Available_Bag_6759 said:
Frankly, your SIL could be the best person in the world and you would still NOT be the AH. You will just given birth, you are healing, you need rest. Guests are not something a new mother should worry about. NTA.
MistySky1999 said:
Let's be honest: your husband isn't doing anything extra at all to host his sister, is he? The whole burden of the household rests on you? And he wants to add to it when you just gave birth? No. Just no.
If he has a problem with that, take your kids and stay elsewhere. Let him look after everyone all alone. It really is a husband problem, not a sister-in-law problem. If he was a better person, she wouldn't be a problem at all as she would know her place. NTA.
phcampbell said:
NTA. Except you’re going to need to get tougher. SIL criticizes what you do for her mother? Tell her to FO. Husband wants to let her stay with you? Tell him NO. You really need to have that tough conversation with your husband. Your health and your child’s health come first.
memcjo said:
NTA. No way would I want that stress in my home ever, let alone during the holidays. If your husband won't back you, could you go to one of your family members during her visit? I would not want to be anywhere near her.
IllTemperedOldWoman said:
NTA. "What with taking care of your mother, my mom's diagnosis, and the new baby who will just have arrived, we can't host visitors this year." END OF DISCUSSION.