'Is it bad that I don't want to name my daughter after my fiancé's dead girlfriend?' UPDATED

"Is it bad that I don't want to name my daughter after my fiancé's dead girlfriend?"

I (23f) met my fiancé (27 m) when I was 19 in college 4 years ago, I’m currently 7 months pregnant. We are having a planned pregnancy and our daughter is due in October! My fiancé had a high school sweetheart who he dated since freshman year till his sophomore year in college; she died due to breast cancer.

I never knew her, but in the beginning of our relationship, he never failed to mention how she was a beautiful person. He has admitted to me that he always wanted to marry her and imagined them having kids. He loves me so very much and has always been a great partner.