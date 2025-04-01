"I'm a double affair baby who was rejected by both sets of siblings so I say I'm an only child. AITA?"

I'm (25m) a double affair baby meaning my mom and dad were both married to other people, cheated on their spouses and conceived me. They ended up marrying each other after their divorces were finalized and they raised me together. Their kids from their first marriages did not accept me and do not claim me as a sibling.

I always felt their hostility when I was a kid. They were all moved out by the time I was 9 and I saw them a handful of times after, the last being 7 years ago, and those handful of times they were very clear about not wanting to talk to me and how I was not their brother or their family. I mean one even told me the world would be a better place if I'd never been born or if I had died.