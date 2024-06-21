'AITA for wanting a doula and not my husband in the delivery room?' + UPDATE FROM HUSBAND

and he personally made sure that her fridge and freezer were always stocked with easy to eat foods. But that kind of hyper-preparation is what he brings to everything, and when I am in tremendous pain and experiencing a lot of turbulent emotions, I think his style of comfort is going to just...overwhelm me and make me feel worse.

I also feel so embarrassed about the physical parts of birth; I don't want him to see me covered in blood and fecal matter. I know that the afterbirth is equally messy, and told him that I had calculated the cost of afterbirth nurses/doulas in case I need a C-section or stitching, because I know that he would try and bathe me and hover over me when I'm on the toilet and bring stress and embarrassment there.