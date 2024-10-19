"AITA for telling my mom it wasn't cute or funny to dress me as a hot dog instead of a princess?"

ThrowRAhalloweendred

So there's this new Target commercial going around where a little girl dresses as a hot dog, and it came on while my family was watching a scary movie. I (20F) am home from college for the weekend and brought my boyfriend, and my mother (57F) decided it would be hilarious to mention that she'd made me a hot dog costume as a kid, except the way she told the story, it was my request.

She said that all the girls wanted to be Disney princesses, but I had asked to be a hot dog, and so she'd gone out of her way to make me that costume. This is not what happened, and I said as much.