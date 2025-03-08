Bride's $5K custom wedding dress is a scam. 'It looks like it was chewed off a bolt of fabric by a dog.' UPDATED 3X + PHOTOS

Thursday (yesterday) she emails me back. She says the following: Yes, we are obviously on different pages. She clarified what her understanding of my expectations were.

Essentially, I had mentioned a champagne colored dress she had made that was somewhat akin to what I wanted. It was all tulle, and it had a somewhat similar bodice to what I was looking for.

Working with tulle is a specific skillset, so I was keen to approach her about doing my dress because of the champagne dress she had made previously. She took this to mean that I wanted her to make me a slightly different version of the champagne dress. I do not know if I believe her! But okay, whatever.